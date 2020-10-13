Bigg Boss 14: Vahbiz Dorabjee supportsa Nishant Singh Malkhani!

Advtg.

Here is some great news for the fans of actor Nishant Singh Malkhani. The actor is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 14 house and has been slowly forming equations with the other inmates.

However, actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, who is a good friend of Nishant, says that she is confident that he will pick up his pace and will soon be ruling the house.

“Nishant is usually not a very social person. He’s shy, chivalrous and a respectful guy. He takes time to open up to people. Hence, he is coming across as quiet for now. I am sure he is just observing everyone and understanding the game.

Once he will open up, he will rock the show because he’s a headstrong and opinionated guy. He’s doing pretty well according to me and with time he will get more competitive and confident. He’s a strong contender.

People will witness that very soon. I wish him all the best,” she says.Meanwhile, the actor adds that she is loving the season so far. “My expectations are always high from Bigg Boss and as the show never fails to entertain you.

I watch the show regularly because I have so many friends inside the house. 2020 has been a very tough year for everyone. We have to stay at home to stay safe most of the times, until the vaccine doesn’t come.

So Bigg Boss is a big relief at this time,” she says.Ask her who she wants to see locked up, and she says, “I would love to see Kangana Ranaut since she’s so straight forward and opinionated.

I’m sure she would be a strong contender.”Vahbiz also loves the way superstar hose Salman Khan anchors the show. “Salman Khan as a host is simply the best…he’s is the life of Bigg Boss. I can never imagine anyone else hosting BB,” she says.