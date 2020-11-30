Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah to enter BB14 as challengers

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular dramatic contestants to enter the game as challengers

Bigg Boss 14 has remained synonymous with being unpredictable. While the most unexpected twists have taken our breath away multiple times, the biggest twist of the season is now in store

Some of the most dramatic and popular ex- contestants are now set to change the course of the game as challengers from hear on and create a make or break situation for the current contestants

The challengers entering the game will be the ultimate mastermind Vikas Gupta, the original reality queen Rakhi Sawant, the pride of commoners Manu Punjabi, Rahul Sr. and the real player Rahul Mahajan, the headstrong Kashmira Shah and the drama queen Arshi Khan

While Rahul Mahajan will show the contestants how to play a real game, Vikas Gupta will make the contestants realise who the real king of the game is. Rakhi Sawant will be back on the show after 13 years and add her quirks.

Manu Punjabi will reprise his time inside the house of giving tough competition to the celebrities, while Kashmira Shah will show the contestants how to play a game without backstabbing. Arshi Khan on the other hand will add the much-needed drama and entertainment to the show.