Bigg Boss 14 WEEKEND KA VAAR: Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla – Rubina Dilaik perform romantic dance

Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar is here but interestingly, it will not be like the previous episodes that we have seen this season.

The entertainment value of this week’s WKV is going to be another level as we will be seeing some amazing performances from the housemates as well as Salman Khan.

In the new promo we see rumoured lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin performing a romantic act as they will be seen dancing on Tere Mere Beech Mein song. As Aly is in a different glass room, both are seen dancing but with a glass wall separating them.

We also, get to see husband and wife Jodi Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Shukla giving a funny performance as they dance on Meri Biwi No.1

Rahul Vaidya dances on I’m The Best song with full energy. Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu dances on the funny song ‘Tere Agal Bagal Hai’.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia sizzling nok jhok chemistry is what we are loving.

We get to see the housemates along with Salman Khan and his guests are seen doing the Garmi song hook step with the guests Remo D’Souza and his ABCD gang Salman Yusuf, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan.

Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya are nominated for eviction. Well, we have to see which contestant will be shown the door this week.’

Check out Bigg Boss 14 promos below: