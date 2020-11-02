Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Shehnaz Gill plays Cupid for Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Advtg.

The much awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Master Host Salman Khan brought in a lot of unexpected twists in the house. Salman notices the clash between Eijas and Kavita and decides to have the housemates take a call about who among the two is ‘Avashyak’ and ‘Unavashyak’ and stamp their faces with a cross!

The house is clearly divided, considering Eijaz is considered as non-essential by Abhinav, Nishant, while Kavita’s face is stamped as non-essential by Pavitra, Rahul , Shardul and Nikki.

Kavita loses her cool and uses the opportunity to point out that the only interactions she had with Eijaz outside the house was because she considered him as a senior industry colleague. She also revealed that Eijaz would feel lonely and to make him feel better, she has also sent him home-cooked food. However, she still does not consider him as a friend. Eijaz and Kavita continue to argue and eventually irk Salman.

Advtg.

Up next, an activity is introduced wherein the housemates have to tag their fellow contestants with the emotions they most resonate wigh. Nikki gets to choose who invokes the feeling of ‘Prem’ for which she elects Jaan.

Abhinav is asked to choose the contestant who elicits ‘Krodh’ within him, and he chooses Rahul. Rubina tags Pavitra as the contestant who constantly surprises her and she is unsure whether to trust her or not. Pavitra on the other hand, tags Kavita as someone who she finds disgusting.

On a lighter note, Shehnaaz Gill enters the Bigg Boss 14 house and interacts with Salman while reminiscing about the good old days. Shehnaaz also decides to play cupid in the house and plays a ‘Prem ka Game’ with Eijaz and Pavitra!

At the end of that game, she concludes that there is a strong connection between the duo and decides to send them on a romantic date. The two share a great time and whisper a whole lot of sweet nothings to each other. They even share a romantic dance and confess a lot of good feelings about each other!

Advtg.

What will be the outcome of the ‘Avashyak’ and Unayashak activity? Will Eijaz and Kavita ever make amends? Will Shehnaaz’s decision to send Pavitra and Eijaz on a date reignite a journey of love between the two?

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on

Let’s go for this one!! Yes #PaviJaz it is and I love you all…. https://t.co/TSCHzor0hJ — Pavitrra Punia (@pavitrapunia) November 2, 2020