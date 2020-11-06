Bigg Boss 14: Wild card entry contestant Naina Singh reveals why she and house captain Eijaz Khan can never be friends

Advtg.

While the housemates may have elected Eijaz to become the captain of the Bigg Boss house, it seems like not everyone advocates for his position in the house. In a 24*7 live stream clip available only on Voot Select, we see Naina Singh having a brutally honest conversation with Rahul Vaidya wherein she discloses the reasons why she’s confident she wouldn’t get along with Eijaz in the house.

Lounging around, Rahul and Naina get into a discussion about her changing view about the contestants in the house, when she reveals, “Eijaz ki mein izaat karti hoon, karti thi, aur woh rahegi kahin na kahin, kyunki aise izaat nahi chali jaati but mein aur woh kabhi align nahi ho sakte. Woh meri nazron mein waise insaan nahi rahe hain jinse mein baith ke baat kar paon. Unke saath problem kya hai ki unhe sunne se pehle, react karna hota hai. Woh jo kaan ke kacche rahte hain, joh baatein bina sune bolte hain. Jisne haath badhaya, uski mein dost. Jisne nahi badhaya, usko dekh lenge. Mera hai aisa scene. Toh Eijaz aur mera dosti toh nahi ho sakta.”

Do you think Naina and Eijaz will be able to mend fences and eventually strike up camaraderie?