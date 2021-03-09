ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares BTS picture with Paras Chhabra from upcoming music video

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 14’s winner Rubina Dilaik is back on the set. The actress has shot for a song with Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Paras Chhabra. He had entered the 14th season as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s family but supported Rubina throughout.

Rubina Dilaik shared BTS picture and captioned, “Happy to be back…… something #special coming your way…….😊”

In the picture, Rubina Dilaik looked chic in those curls, white top, blue pleated skirt and a choker. Paras, on the other hand, looked smart in denim and black shirt as they both looked at the monitor checking out their scenes.

In another picture, Rubina and Paras are looking cute together as Rubina is laying her hand on Paras’s cheeks wearing red bangles.

Check out the Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra’s BTS pictures below:
