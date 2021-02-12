ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Bigg Boss 14: With Nikki Tamboli in final, guesswork on over who’s next

Nikki Tamboli becoming first housemate reach grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, who else would make the cut? Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya or Devoleena Bhattacharjee?

By Glamsham Editorial
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14
Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14 (photo credit: instagram)
With Nikki Tamboli becoming the first housemate to reach the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 14, guesswork started over who else would make the cut. Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have a ready fan base, too.

Nikki’s reaching the final was quite an incident, too. Paras Chhabra, who is currently in the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s connection, declared Rubina the winner of a task following which she got the Ticket to Finale.

Rubina, being nominated for the rest of season 14 for throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant, of course cannot be in the final, but she earned special power to pick a housemate to give the Ticket to.

Rubina chose Nikki for the Ticket, to whom she is closest in the house, what with her husband Abhinav Shukla gone in a surprise mid-week exit.

While Nikki’s fans are happy, many others are shocked, simply because they feel she has not played impressively enough over the weeks to merit automatic entry into the final. The interesting fact is this also means, with Rubina and Rakhi going great guns, we could actually have an all-female line-up in the top three of season 14.  –ians/vnc/vnc

