Bigg Boss 15: Anusha posts cryptic note after Karan Kundrra discusses their break up

VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar has shared a cryptic post after 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and actor Karan Kundrra talked about their break up

By Glamsham Bureau
Actress, VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar has shared a cryptic post after ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant and actor Karan Kundrra talked about their break up with fellow housemate Shamita Shetty in the controversial reality show.

Karan was heard saying: “Agar hum baithke baat karte to sab solve ho jaata. Agar maine cheezon pe kaam kiya hota, baat ki hoti to kuch ho jaata. (If we talked about it, everything would have been solved. If I had worked on things, something would have happened.)”

Anusha took to her Instagram story, where she shared a post, which read: “He doesn’t lie to you because the truth will hurt your feelings. He lies to you because the truth might provoke you to make choices that won’t serve his interests.”

Karan and Anusha were together for almost three-and-a-half years. They used to keep their fans and followers about their lives with regular posts and pictures on social media.

The two parted ways last year.

