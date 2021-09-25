Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz all set to enter Bigg Boss and wishes him good luck

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 13′ first runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is all set to enter the 15th season of the popular reality TV show.

Umar, who is a doctor by profession, shared the news of him joining the ‘Bigg Boss’ house on his Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Guys it’s confirmed that ill be entering #bb15 house. Iv always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish ull be support me in this journey as well 🙏. @BiggBoss @endemolshine”

Asim also wished his brother goodluck by sharing a post saying, “Congratulations @realumarriaz to be part of #BiggBoss15 Good luck big brother..!”.

In the picture, Asim and Umar are both slaying in black jacket and pants. Both are looking handsome. Netizens reacting to this news came in full support of Umar. Fans of Asim are super excited to see his big brother in the show and will support him throughout his journey.

Check out Asim Riaz wishes his brother Umar Riaz good luck for Bigg Boss 15 below:

