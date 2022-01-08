Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana comes in support for Umar Riaz; Fans also trend PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

- Advertisement -

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal getting physical with each other during the Ticket To Finale task between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Bigg Boss declared that Umar’s fate will now be decided by the audience votes and if he fails to get enough votes, he will be kicked out of the show on this Weekend Ka Vaar. And it seems like Umar has already been eliminated from the show.

Umar Riaz brother and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz shared a photo of him and captioned, “Well played @realumarriaz Love you bro.”

His girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also tweeted, “They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz. No wonder har season me same hota hai …. isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange …… we are with you umar.”

Umar Army also supporting him since day 1 and also expressing their anger towards biased decision. Fans are trending #NoUmarRiazNoBB15 and PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

One fan wrote, “he got that whole – Purpose – King – Ambition – Driven – Go getting change the world kinda VIBE..! PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ

Another fan wrote, “They feared his increasing popularity might dethrone their channel faces. PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ”

Check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana and Umar Army’s tweets for Umar Riaz below:

PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/qwx4TlOcZq — 🖤 (@stfubroshhh) January 8, 2022

They feared his increasing popularity might dethrone their channel faces.



PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ pic.twitter.com/dYVKZpr7G3 — Asimian_for_life (@Asimianworld) January 8, 2022

They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022

No wonder har season me same hota hai …. isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange …… we are with you umar @realumarriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 7, 2022