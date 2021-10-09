Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come out in support of Umar Riaz

- Advertisement -

Its already been in week in Bigg Boss 15. There has been a lot of drama, romance and entertainment since last week. Umar Riaz brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz.

The incident took flame when Afsana poked Umar Riaz on a not so important topic. She was seen mixing his quote and told him, “Tu teri doctory dekh”. Many people came out in support of Umar including his younger brother and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim tweeted, “When you have a panic attack You don’t play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz”

Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “The first and last person you see in your life is doctor…… @realumarriaz”

Riaz brothers have always been supportive of each other. Umar supported his brother during his stay in Bigg Boss 13. We are totally loving this bond of brothers.

Umar Riaz has been doing really well on the show. He always raises his voice whenever anyone from housemate is going wrong. He is emerging as a strong player with each passing day. He gets along with most of the housemates and his witty one-liners are loved by the audience.

Check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana come out in support for Umar Riaz below:

