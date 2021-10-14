29.4 C
Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz supports his brother Umar Riaz after he gets injured in a task

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz forehead can be seen bruised badly as he gets injured in a task. Brother Asim Riaz comes in support.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15 Asim Riaz supports his brother Umar Riaz after he gets injured in a task
Bigg Boss house leads to a number of arguments and fights. The tussle between contestants in Bigg Boss 15 gets heated whenever there’s a task.

In a recent episode, Umar Riaz was seen performing the task with utmost enthusiasm and energy. However, he couldn’t escape the cameras focusing on an injury caused at his forehead. Even his brother and former Bigg Boss contestant, Asim Riaz noticed the same and took to social media penning down support for Umar. 

Asim shared the photo and captioned, “You give something up for everything you gain Since every pleasure’s got an edge of pain..!! You will shine my brother @umarriazz91″

In the picture, Umar’s forehead can be seen bruised badly as he gets injured in a task. 

With each passing day, Umar Riaz is establishing himself as a strong competitor. He connects well with the majority of the housemates, and the audience enjoys his funny one-liners.

Check out Asim Riaz supports his brother Umar Riaz after he gets injured in a task from Bigg Boss 15 below:

Umar Riaz and Asim Riaz
