Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz supports Umar Riaz says “if real brothers won’t behave like each other then who will ?”

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has voiced support for his brother, Umar. The model has been backing his brother ever since he stepped into the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in the 15th season.

On social media, Asim tweeted, “if real brothers won’t behave like each other then who will ? You know I m say’n @realumarriaz keep your head up.”

This is not the first time Asim has been very supportive always reacts for his brother. Go for it Riaz brothers we are proud of you.

Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts’ has been trending on social media. Many of his fans are saying that he will reach the top 3 for the way he manages to perform tasks like a pro.

Umar is quite a calm person and he has been entertaining the viewers with his unique antics. Umar Riaz has had an army of fans showing support to him ever since he was announced as the confirmed contestant by Bigg Boss 15 makers.

He is being lauded as an entertainer and giving his 100% in tasks by fans despite being injured on his forehead during a Bigg Boss assigned task.

Check out Asim Riaz’s tweet below:

if real brothers won’t behave like each other then who will ?

You know I m say’n @realumarriaz keep your head up 🦾🦾 — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 18, 2021