Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz will be seen with Umar Riaz at the Grand Premier

Bigg Boss 13′ first runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is all set to enter the 15th season of the popular reality TV show. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, shared the news of him joining the ‘Bigg Boss’ house on his Twitter handle.

As per reports Asim Riaz will be seen at the Bigg Boss Season 15 Grand Premier with his brother Umar Riaz. Asim and Umar are both slaying in black jacket and pants. Both are looking handsome.

Netizens reacting to this news came in full support of Umar. Fans of Asim are super excited to see his big brother in the show and will support him throughout his journey.

We are excited to Asim and his brother Umar at the Grand Premier together. Are you guys excited?

Check out Asim Riaz will be seen with Umar Riaz at the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premier below:

Breaking! #BiggBoss_Tak#AsimRiaz will be seen at the Bigg Boss Season 15 Grand Premier with his brother "#UmarRiaz" who will participate in #BiggBoss15.



