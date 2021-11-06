Bigg Boss 15: Bhagyashree, Salman recall ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ moments

- Advertisement -

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ actors Salman Khan and Bhagyashree together.

Bhagyashree is going to be the special guest on the show on Saturday night. She along with Salman will be seen recalling some shooting moments from their popular movie together.

- Advertisement -

The movie is more special for Bhagyashree as it marked her debut in Bollywood. Her chemistry with Salman Khan was also quite appreciated then.

Both actors will recreate those moments from the movie on the show once again.

- Advertisement -

Sooraj Barjatiya’s directorial ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ was released in 1989. Along with Salman it also features Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo and others in supporting roles.

Beside this, the actress will also be talking about her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his latest film ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’.

- Advertisement -

The other guests that are expected to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar are television czarina Ekta Kapoor, actress Surabhi Chandana and Sanya Malhotra.

While Ekta Kapoor and Surabhi are confirmed guests for tomorrow, Bhagyashree will be seen on Saturday.

Actor Abhimanyu Singh is also expected to appear as a special guest with her.