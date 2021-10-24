Bigg Boss 15: Contestants makes some realistic revelations about Vishal Kotian

- Advertisement -

The latest promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ shows contestants making some revelations about Vishal Kotian in the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

After Salman Khan gave a task to the contestants in which they had to share about who has which misconception and burst the balloon on their head. And each of them reveals one or other facts about Vishal.

Like Jay Bhanushali says he always keeps saying ‘me’, ‘me’ in everything and bursts the balloon on Vishal’s head. While Umar Riaz says Vishal has a misconception that he always believes in his words. Akasa also shares that and in every thing he just brings himself and Nishant Bhat feels that one should speak on the face.

Tejasswi has a conception that it is not required in the game to make false promises to move ahead in the game.

So, the audience will see some real side of Vishal from the eyes of contestants. Maniesh Paul will be seen as a special guest and interact with the host Salman Khan and contestants.