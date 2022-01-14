- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee burst into tears and takes stand for Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prajash are battling it out for the VIP status in Bigg Boss 15.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee burst into tears and takes stand for Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee burst into tears and takes stand for Pratik Sehajpal
- Advertisement -

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prajash are battling it out for the VIP status in Bigg Boss 15. They have been assigned a task where they have to get all the parts along and build the cycle.

During the task, Tejasswi was trying to protect her cycle while Pratik was trying to defend himself. During this, Tejasswi hits Pratik’s hand with her equipment in order to defend herself.

- Advertisement -

Pratik kept saying that he’s getting hurt whereas Tejasswi said that Pratik is trying to come over her. Pratik said that he didn’t even touch her. Tejasswi kept saying that she is physically weak and needs to protect herself.

Later, Pratik Sehajpal got injured performing the task. He cut his nose and it started bleeding. Shamita came to support him and he was called by Bigg Boss to the medical room and the task was stopped. Devoleena Bhattacharjee couldn’t control her emotions and cried after seeing Pratik in such a situation.

- Advertisement -

She yelled at Tejasswi Prakash when she said that this is “karma”. Devoleena lost her cool and said, “Think before you speak, Tejaswwi. Get your senses back.”

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee burst into tears and takes stand for Pratik Sehajpal  below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWeb Series Review | Human: A fairly compelling, twisted & disturbing web series
Next articleKarthi’s ‘Viruman’ first look released
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,726FollowersFollow
58,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US