Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee burst into tears and takes stand for Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prajash are battling it out for the VIP status in Bigg Boss 15. They have been assigned a task where they have to get all the parts along and build the cycle.

During the task, Tejasswi was trying to protect her cycle while Pratik was trying to defend himself. During this, Tejasswi hits Pratik’s hand with her equipment in order to defend herself.

Pratik kept saying that he’s getting hurt whereas Tejasswi said that Pratik is trying to come over her. Pratik said that he didn’t even touch her. Tejasswi kept saying that she is physically weak and needs to protect herself.

Later, Pratik Sehajpal got injured performing the task. He cut his nose and it started bleeding. Shamita came to support him and he was called by Bigg Boss to the medical room and the task was stopped. Devoleena Bhattacharjee couldn’t control her emotions and cried after seeing Pratik in such a situation.

She yelled at Tejasswi Prakash when she said that this is “karma”. Devoleena lost her cool and said, “Think before you speak, Tejaswwi. Get your senses back.”

Check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee burst into tears and takes stand for Pratik Sehajpal below:

I think it's high time we appreciate devoleeena for always being there for our boy. she always defended him no matter what anybody said. till the point she cried. more power to you girl 💪🏻♥️#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/s9dw3aDfYi — Tania ✨ VIP PRATIK (@itstani_a) January 13, 2022

Today #DevoleenaBhattacharjee took stand for #PratikSehajpaI more courageously against all those cheap allegations by Teja compared to #NishantBhat

Thank you very much @Devoleena_23 for understand #PratikSehajpal 's point of view

Yours Grateful#PratikFam pic.twitter.com/ydRyAPLZbi — Hafsa Akbar (@TheHafsaAkbar) January 13, 2022