Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is upset as Pratik Sehajpal is not talking to her

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is very close to its finale. Every contestant is working hard to cement his place in the finale, due to which the fights between the contestants are increasing.

The fight between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale in the show is also not hidden from anyone. Of course, both of them are seen sitting side by side, but the fight between the two is the best.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit ask Pratik to make tea for him and he convinces him please make for me. Shamita tells him, ‘Aap khud apna chai banau naa’.

- Advertisement -

Later Devoleena is upset with Pratik because she didn’t like the fact that he made tea for him after all when he said harsh words for him. Pratik replied to her saying, “Meri marzi main kuch bhi karunga”. Chai dene me konsa problem hain”

She later seems to be talking with Rakhi and tells her that Pratik is not talking to her. I don’t know why. She says, “Jo insaan yeh tak nahi samaj sakta mein kyun react kari..Muje takleef ho rahi hai woh insaan tumhara fayda uthaa raha hai… So it’s better main hi durr rahu fir.”

- Advertisement -

She recently confessed to him saying, “I don’t know how will you take it but I got attracted towards you.”