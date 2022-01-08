- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal comes in support for Karan Kundrra as connection

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, viewers will fitness family, friends reunion.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agarwal comes in support for Karan Kundrra as connection pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 15 Divya Agarwal comes in support for Karan Kundrra as connection pic courtesy twitter
The finale of Bigg Boss season 15 is nearing and the makers have decided to have a special episode before the show comes to an end. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, viewers will fitness family, friends reunion.

Divya Agarwal comes in support for Karan Kundrra.  As per reports Divya said, “So I put across all that and give them some lessongs and reality check as a viewer. I’ve always like Karan,Teja and Umar. I want to go and empower Teja.

In a previous chat, Divya had shared that she’s happy with Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra’s game and she’ll be glad to see a winner from any of the three mentioned contestants.

Karan Kundrra also emerged as strong and deserving contestant in BB15. Fans always trend for their favorite Karan.

Check out Divya Agarwal Divya Agarwal comes in support for Karan Kundrra as connection below:

