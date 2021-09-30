HomeTVNews

Ahead of Bigg Boss 15: Fans remember Sidharth Shukla as they trend #SidharthShukaBBKing and #SidNaaz

Sidnaaz fans took to Twitter and recalled the special moments Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill spent in the Bigg Boss 13 house together.

By Glamsham Editorial
Ahead of Bigg Boss 15: Fans remember Sidharth Shukla as they trend #SidharthShukaBBKing and #SidNaaz
Sidharth Shukla died on 2 September 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans remember how Sidnaaz’s beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Fans of the two took to Twitter and recalled the special moments Sidharth and Shehnaaz spent in the house together. This comes ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 premiere when several are missing Sidharth. Take a look.

