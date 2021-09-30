Ahead of Bigg Boss 15: Fans remember Sidharth Shukla as they trend #SidharthShukaBBKing and #SidNaaz

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla died on 2 September 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans remember how Sidnaaz’s beautiful journey started inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Fans of the two took to Twitter and recalled the special moments Sidharth and Shehnaaz spent in the house together. This comes ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 premiere when several are missing Sidharth. Take a look.

The greatest love stories are not those in which love is only spoken, but those in which it is acted upon… #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/UPtc64IiBL — Tejaswi (@chantfandom) September 29, 2021

He thought that they were posing for a selfie and then later realised that she was talking so she's making a video and the blush blush on their face.. Kitne selfies aur memories honge ab shehnaaz ke paas uske dil mai 🥺❤#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/uEf2JCLotB — Honsla Rakh Cold Coffee☕ˢˢˢ (@ColdCoffee2710) September 29, 2021

Two years ago everything changed for us, you brought smiles on our face, light in our life & filled our heart with love. Grateful to you for every moment #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/5BbxYXqb30 — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 29, 2021

Every moment you gave us is engraved in our heart & soul. Be it The cute fun times you had, the misunderstandings, the patch-ups, it was all as genuine & as real as it can be & we felt it & lived every minute of it with you.#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/IKVFmtmXkb — SidNaaz FC (@OfficialSidNaaz) September 29, 2021

Two emotional breakdowns. Their vulnerable sides were on full display. When one went hyper, the other calmly stood like a rock, fully understanding their inner turmoil & not leaving each other’s side.



Moments when they lent a whole new meaning to ‘Do Jism,Ek Jaan’💞#SidNaaz 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MbeFs3uG2S — Vaish (@Anbeshivam8) September 29, 2021