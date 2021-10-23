Bigg Boss 15: Hina Khan appears as special guest, Salman questions Karan, Pratik

- Advertisement -

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will have actress Hina Khan as a special guest having some fun with the contestants. Besides that, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer will also be giving a romantic dance performance.

Moreover, host Salman Khan will ask several questions to contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal.

- Advertisement -

During a task, Karan became violent with Pratik and used all his might on him, but the latter didn’t retaliate, which took everyone by surprise. Realising what he has done to Pratik, Karan breaks down and confesses that he didn’t expect Pratik to go against him in the task.

Salman explained to Jay Bhanushali that he could have saved his prize money and image too by playing the game straight and simple.

- Advertisement -

He advises: “Yeh jo aapka fear hai na, isko nikal do, kyunki yeh fear aapko le dubega!”(Get rid of this fear within you because it will pull you down.)

Meanwhile, a face off between Simmba Nagpal and Umar Riaz in the ‘Sultani Akhada’ which is a verbal and physical fight, takes place. Both play really well and housemates cheer for Simmba.