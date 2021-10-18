Monday, October 18, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal officially proposes to Miesha Iyer

Ieshaan Sehgaal on Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 15 going down on his knees and proposing Miesha Iyer

By Glamsham Editorial
In Bigg Boss 15 everyone noticed the closeness between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal. The couple even ended up kissing on National television. Many housemates pointed fingers at them and felt that it was all happening to move forward in the game.

Finally Ieshaan on Weekend Ka Vaar episode going down on his knees and proposing Miesha Iyer. He told “I have found two things here, Bigg Boss and second, Miesha.

I honestly have never felt this way before, the connection that I feel with you. It’s a really deep connection. So I, Ieshaan, want to ask you, Miesha – will you be my Miesha?” he could be heard saying in the viral video.

Check out the videos below.

