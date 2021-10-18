Monday, October 18, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Is friendship of Jay and Tejasswi on the rocks?

The previous episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' already saw rivalries and competition among the contestants becoming more fierce.

By Glamsham Bureau
Bigg Boss 15: Is friendship of Jay and Tejasswi on the rocks?
Bigg Boss 15 Is friendship of Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash on the rocks
As Shamita Shetty’s tenure as the house captain comes to an end, the house is looking for a new commander who will lead them. Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash have remained great friends since the beginning of this season. However, it appears that the selection process for captaincy has created a massive rift between them.

Tejasswi has become the ‘sanchalak’ who judges everyone’s performance and ultimately decides who lands the captaincy role. Pratik plays a controversial trick in this contest which Tejasswi misses but Jay spots. He wants Tejasswi to act on the foul play, but she maintains her stance of not seeing it happen. This leads to a huge fight between the two, casting doubts on the future of their friendship.

