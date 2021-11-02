Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian get special powers during the nomination task

- Advertisement -

Yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15 was high on entertainment, fun and drama. Several celebrities including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya and Gautam Gulati entered the house as guest.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty had a big fight after Shamita pointed out Tejasswi and Karan’s attitude towards Vishal.

- Advertisement -

In the Sunday episode, Akasa Singh got eliminated due to less votes. Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal got saved.

The Diwali special week is going to see many shocking twists.

- Advertisement -

Rashami Desai saved Vishal Kotian. Gautam Gulati saved Tejasswi Prakash. Kamya Punjabi saved Karan Kundrra. Devoleena saved Jay Bhanushali.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan says yeh power hai nikalo sabse strong . Tejasswi claims to Jay saying, “Aap safe khel rahe ho Jay”

- Advertisement -

Jay straight away says, “Karna hai toh karo nahi toh radh karo” Vishal says, “Personal grudge mat nikal”

This squad needs to nominate one contestant for this week’s elimination. Lets see who is unlucky this time.

Check out Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian get special powers during the nomination task in Bigg Boss 15 below: