Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra’s war of words on how to play the game

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 house as good friends Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhaunushali clash on how to play the game. In a recent video shared by Colors, the two television stars had a war of words after Jay abused Pratik Sehajpal during a task.

Pratik created havoc and even got the ‘junglewasis’ nominated, Karan told Jay that his actions were wrong and could land them in a soup. This infuriated Jay, who snapped back saying that he was right and Karan shouldn’t try to enforce his opinions on him.

- Advertisement -

Karan said, “ Atleast Pratik sudhra toh. Karan said to Jay, “ Muje tu galat lagaa. Jay replied saying, “ Muje malum hai main sahi hoon. Koi support kare naa kare muje usse koi lena dena nahi hai” Jay also said, “ Aee tu chadh mat mere upar

Both are strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Jay and Karan have been inseparable ever since they entered the house. Their friendship just started to grow but after seeing this promo we hope everything goes well between them.

Check out Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra’s war of words on how to play the game below:cu