Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra’s stylish promo will keep your heart racing

Bigg Boss 15 will begin tomorrow. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years’ Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

During the launch, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the confirmed contestants.

Later they announced other contestants promo like Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh and Simba Nagpal.

The makers recently posted new promos of BB15 contestants. In the promo, Jay Bhanushali is seen wearing a brown jacket and denim paired with white sneakers. We are totally loving his stylish look.

The makers captioned the promo, “Kaun hai yeh handsome, jo sabka dil churaane aa raha hai? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15 ka Grand Premiere, kal raat 9:30 baje, Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”

In another promo shared by the makers, Karan Kundrra is seen wearing a black suit looking totally handsome with his cute smile.

The makers captioned the promo, “Jo karta hai laakhon dilon par raaj, #BB15 ke jungle mein kya hoga uska haal? Kya aapko pata hai iss handsome ka naam? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd Oct se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par.”

Are you excited for these desi boys in Bigg Boss 15 comment below: Check out Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra’s promo below: