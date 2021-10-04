- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and on the weekend, Salman Khan introduced all the contestants who looked pretty promising for this season.

One of the surprise contestants of the show was television actor Jay Bhanushali who was the first contestant to be introduced and Salman himself gave a special treatment where he himself introduced him in the house and took him for a tour.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants are also a part of Bigg Boss 15. In the upcoming episode, Pratik and Jay would have a massive fight as Pratik would scream at Jay which won’t go down well with the actor.

Pratik on its first day started an argument with Umar Riaz and then during the task he started an argument with Jay Bhanushali. The argument started when Pratik asked about whose cup is this?. Pratik continued saying, “Personally mat lo har cheez ko. Humko safai main rehne ki aadat hai” Tu ek kaam kar pure din bathroom mein baith … Jay continued saying “Mereko do paise ka bhi farak nahi padta”

Check out Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal gets into a heated argument in Bigg Boss 15 below: