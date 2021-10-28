Bigg Boss 15: Jay keen on winning captaincy task in the house

- Advertisement -

So finally no contender can win the captaincy task in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. That we saw in the previous episode. Now the housemates are given another chance to choose the captain as they have been given a new task.

In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. Of course, each one of them is now keen to win this task and become the captain.

Jay, pointing towards Nishant, says: “We’ve waited for this day! Now when we get a chance, we want someone from us to win.” While the rest somehow agree with this thought, Pratik refuses to remove himself from this competition. He is prepared to let this task go in vain.

On the other side now Ieshaan thinks that Rajiv has spoiled his image and thus their argument continues and now Ieshaan is not interested in having friendship with him in the house.

Beside that Tejasswi and Karan are developing a sweet and romantic bond. Tejasswi dresses up for Karan and asks him to give a nice compliment. All the housemates tease them by singing romantic songs.