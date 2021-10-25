Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra admits to Akasa Singh that he has a crush on Tejasswi Prakash

- Advertisement -

Love is in the air in Bigg Boss 15 house. The upcoming episode will see a lot of love in the house. We will see Karan Kundrra once again, admitting to Akasa Singh about his feelings for Tejasswi Prakash. Early in the morning, the singer teases Karan and asks if he has a crush on anyone.

Karan Kundrra replies, “You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash) Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai”

Akasa says that she thought only Tejasswi had feelings for him. Karan clarifies that there is nothing from her end.

Netizens are already rooting for them as #Tejran on social media. Keep reading this space for more Bigg Boss 15 updates. We are totally loving TejRan together. Hope we see their moments more in the coming episodes.

