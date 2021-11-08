Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra blushes after Ekta Kapoor asks him if he likes Tejasswi Prakash

- Advertisement -

Ekta Kapoor was seen on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar’s Sunday episode with Naagin stars Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hassanandani. They are seen calling names to each other. When Shamita Shetty calls Karan Kundrra ‘chaalu’, he tells her that he won’t obey her if she asks him to get things done from Tejasswi Prakash.

In the previous episode, Miesha Iyer got eliminated. In tonight’s episode, Ekta Kapoor, Surbhi Chandna and Anita Hasanandani entered the BB 15 house in tonight’s episode.

Seeing Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty argue, Ekta Kapoor interrupts them and asks Karan, “Anyway ek baat puchhu? Teja pasand hai. Surbhi Chandna is seeing motivating Karan. She says, “Come on my boy. Bol de,” while Karan is seen grinning.

This week, two new contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin entered the BB 15 house.

Check out Bigg Boss 15 promo below: