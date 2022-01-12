Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra asks for butter chicken in a funny way is winning our hearts

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Karan Kundrra in a new video is seen screaming inside the house asking for alcohol and butter chicken.

In recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan sat with his co-contestants Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

An irritated Karan screamed, “Bigg Boss. Oh Bigg Boss oye.” As Nishant tried to explain to the audience about Karan’s behaviour, he again shouted, “Mera dimag hi nahi hai, santulan kittho aayega” He also said in Punjabi that he was forced to stay in the house ‘pagalo ‘.

Nishant laughed and said that Karan was coming back to his real form. Karan then said, “Oh mainu daru deyo. Le au chetti oye. Butter chicken lao. Mainu daru deyo.” Nishant is heard saying, “Karan Kundrra apne asli avtaar m aachuke hai .”

Karan’s team shared the video on his Instagram and captioned, “very Punjabi In Lockdown 🤣 #BiggBoss Paaji Butter Chicken Taan Bhej Deo 😂🍗 Add this to your story with your own request to #BiggBoss & best ones will be posted to our story 😁”

Check out Karan Kundrra asks for butter chicken in a funny way is winning our hearts below: