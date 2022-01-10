Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra clarifies saying, ‘jitna mera gussa usse kahi jyada mera pyaar hain’; Tejasswi Prakash seen blushing

- Advertisement -

Things between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash don’t seem to be turning so well as the Grand Finale nears in Bigg Boss 15. The whole criticism that Karan is receiving for not treating Tejasswi right in this relationship has impacted him a lot, especially after his friend and fellow housemate Umar Riaz has gotten evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Tejasswi and Karan defend each other during weekend ka vaar episode, as the panelists question their love for each other.

Karan clarifies and replies to Salman and other panelists saying, “ Meri aur teja ki ladaayiyaan hoti hai… Usse kaafi intense pyaar bhi hain…hamara pyaar utna hi intense hai…. Jiss chehre ki main baat kar raha tha apni shakal dekhi hai tune…ladoo jaisa chehra jo hain muje bahut pasand hain… I do apologize ek chote moment ki liye galati hui hain…main bahut jyada gusse mein tha jitna mera gussa usse kahi jyada mera pyaar hain….”

We are loving the fact that Tejasswi and Karan are having each other’s back. TejRan fans are also overwhelmed with the response. Later Salman also says ‘Tumhara rishta genuine dikhta hain”

Check out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash defend each other and TejRan fans happy for them below:

Tejasswi defend her love

Sach aa brilliant girl

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#tejRan pic.twitter.com/l2fcgNjMe1 — subhankar (tejran❤️) (@Subhank88331491) January 9, 2022