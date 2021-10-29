Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra is finally gonna confess Tejasswi Prakash that he likes her

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been creating a lot of buzz , drama and love. In the yesterday’s episode, after all the task drama, everyone witnessed a romantic gesture of Tej. The vibes were so romantic because Tej called Karan Kundrra “Kundari” romantically. She asked him, “Kundari, how am I looking?” When Karan saw her, he complimented her, and said, “You are looking so beautiful.”

He then romantically fixes her hair. This gave a hint of new love in the air. Karan and Tej were blushing while looking at each other. Everyone was busy teasing them about how they looked good together.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan is having conversation with Akasa Singh. He is saying, “Kal mereko daata aake.. I wish Teja was…I like her… She is going to be a tough nut to crack jo muje chahiye woh toh main leke rahunga”

Finally TejRan having the conversation together where Karan is finally going to confess Tejasswi that he likes her. He starts the conversation saying, “Muje baat karni hai she says, “Bol” and they both blush.

Check out Karan Kundrra is finally gonna tell Tejasswi Prakash that he likes her below: