Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gets emotional after Umar Riaz’s eviction; UmRan fans are missing them

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is witnessed another unbreakable bond between Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz

Karan Kundrra got emotional and told Tejasswi Prakash now after Umar who would take care of him. He also mentioned what a great friend Umar has been to him inside the BB 15 house as he always stood and fought for Karan. Their bromance has been winning the internet for some time now.

- Advertisement -

Umar entered the show on the premiere episode and was loved by the housemates for his caring and humourous side. He bonded with almost everyone during Bigg Boss 15.

His eviction made Karan teary eyed and we can’t keep calm. UmRan are heartbroken seeing the end of their BB15 journey .

- Advertisement -

One fan wrote, “Umar Last words leaving House “JEET KE ANA BHAI” This Friendship will always be Remembered for the way they both are so devoted to each other. #UmRan UNSTOPPABLE KARAN”

Check out Karan Kundrra gets emotional after Umar Riaz’s eviction; UmRan fans are missing them below: