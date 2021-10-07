Bigg Boss 15: Fans of Karan Kundrra are praising for his performance in the show

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 has finally begun and now it is time to enjoy this journey. It is the jungle theme this year and the Bigg Boss house has turned into a jungle where the contestants will not have any luxuries.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra handles the situation quite well. Netizens are impressed by his sense and quick action taken by him.

In the promo, Karan is seen telling other housemates, “ Aisa kuch kare jinse unki lifeline cut ho jaaye . He warns the Bigg Boss OTT contestants that is Pratik, Nishant and Shamita saying, “ Aap teeno ko meri nasiyat hai ki apna apna ghar sambhalo hum aane wale hai”

This promo impressed lot of Netizens and fans are already declaring him as the winner of the show.

Check out fans reaction for Karan Kundrra below:

Again in #BigBoss15 , #KaranKundrra is handling the situation perfectly, and the most important, he is not desperate for footage. Rock the Show @kkundrra — hitentejwani (@tentej) October 6, 2021

#KaranKundrra is king of #BiggBoss15. The way he handles the situation,leads the task and talks about peace over wars between contestant on small things is really commendable and most importantly he is not desperate for footage



I believe in @kkundrra's supremacy he will rule♥️ pic.twitter.com/esUspN3yjP — Team Karan Kundrra OFC (@Karankundrraofc) October 6, 2021

#KaranKundrra just tricked Pratik, Shamita & Nishant with a rocking plan without getting physical or hurting any1 . Result is Pratik, Shamita & Nishant r fighting wid each other.

DIVIDE & RULE

A smart brain in action #harmaidanfateh #BiggBoss15

WE LOVE KARAN KUNDRRA pic.twitter.com/M7F4Xwzcbe — Chandni (@chandni84383304) October 6, 2021

Karan is such a Good Samaritan. Despite having three hairline fractures in his ribcage he saved his co-star who was about to drown in a swamp! Such a sweet & generous man he is 🥺❤️✨@kkundrra #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15

pic.twitter.com/BoDo7esRY7 — Avinash (@Avinashxtweets) October 6, 2021