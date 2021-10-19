Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra finally tells Tejasswi Prakash that he likes her; TejRan fans are happy

- Advertisement -

After Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer now Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to be the new couple of the Bigg Boss house.

Finally Karan Kundrra tells The Tejasswi that he likes her. Both had a long heart-to-heart chat at night in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi sitting down with Karan in the jungle area and says, “I am feeling a bit distant from you since a few days. It is becoming bit difficult to converse with you, approach you or get through you. It is annoying at times. We have never spoken together ever. I think this is the first time our footage will come together. I thought when you said our vibes match and we talk together, it will be nice. But it is not happening.” Karan agrees and says that he can’t speak to her in front of others.

- Advertisement -

Karan tells her, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I wasn’t happy when you went inside the main house. I was even making faces. It took a lot for me to actually say ‘Teju I miss you a lot.’ It might have happened that we have never spoken, but I have a problem in expressing my emotions.”