Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gifts a lovely necklace to Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 is making headlines for multiple reasons as the drama is on in full swing.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss15 will see a romantic moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are fast becoming the most loved couple in Bigg Boss 15. While the two keep sharing cute moments in the house which makes their fans go ‘aww’, they haven’t really admitted their feelings to each other. And this might just change.

A new promo video dropped by colors, showed the actor gifting an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi. He tied the necklace around Teja’s neck. As they held each other’s hand Afsana Khan says “Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai.”

Check out Bigg Boss 15 promo below: