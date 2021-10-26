Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra holds Tejasswi Prakash in his arms she falls sick during the task

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 contestants are keeping us entertained with the audiences. We are currently loving the new track of TejRan that is Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

In earlier episode Karan Kundrra confessed to Akasa Singh that he has crush on Tejasswi Prakash. He is also sure that Tejasswi is not aware of his feelings yet. He likes her and describes her as funny and cute.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash fell ill during the captaincy task and was taken in arms by Karan Kundraa to the medical room. The promo of the upcoming episode shows how Tejasswi started feeling unwell after consuming powder.

During the captaincy task, Afsana Khan sat on the seat and was unfazed by all the troubles created by her fellow contestants. As soon as the powder entered her mouth, Tejasswi started coughing severely. She even puked to get it out of her mouth but couldn’t feel any better. As she continued coughing, Karan Kundraa lifted her in his arms and rushed to the medical room.

In another promo shared by the makers, Tejasswi seems to be hinting at her feelings for Karan She is seen talking to Karan who he should date. When Tejasswi mentions 40 Karan says he’s been there and done that. He then says he would not like to date someone who is 10-12 years younger than him. Tejasswi then says, “See, you need mee.” All the time, we can see both Tejasswi and Karan blushing.

Check out Karan Kundrra holds Tejasswi Prakash in his arms she falls sick during the task below: