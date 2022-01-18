Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra jokingly ask Tejasswi Prakash , ‘Teri mummy daantegi toh nahi?’

- Advertisement -

The contestants have to now redesign their strategies and rethink their alliances in the game. In yesterday’s episode, the housemates get a chance to connect with their parents on a special video call. All the housemates are excited to talk to their families. The contestants are overwhelmed with emotions as they speak to their loved ones.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen talking to each other in the Den. Both are nervous and excited to meet each other’s families. Karan starts the conversation saying, “Meet the parents hone wala hai aaj…Teri mummy daantegi toh nahi?”

Tejasswi replies him saying…tuje kyun daantegi…He says, “Mere jaise cheekha chilaaya tere upar..hum yaha sochte nahi hain naa kuch bhaunkne se pehle…Tejasswi replies him saying, “Exactly” with a smile on her face.

- Advertisement -

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have come long way in their relationship. TejRan have seen many ups and downs and have always come out strong enough to support each other. Karan and Tejasswi are just waiting for their parents approval.

I need to be given rights



To

I am your guy ,mera haq hai😭

And

Mughe tughse ladne mai kick milta hai🤣

They have come a long way!!#TejRan pic.twitter.com/23Z1rM26UQ — TejRan || RB 🇧🇩 (@TTejran) January 18, 2022