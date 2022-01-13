Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra gives a warm hug to Tejasswi Prakash and says ‘Tereko finale mein pahunchne se koi nahi rokh sakta’

- Advertisement -

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash were seen getting into a nasty fight.

Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan, she says: “I have kept your boyfriend…”, she can’t complete the sentence and Tejasswi starts shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increasing affinity between Shamita and Karan.

Tejasswi says “Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends).

Shamita being the new captain of the house has special power to downgrade one contestant from the VIP race which includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant. Shamita takes Tejasswi’s name and this infuriates her. Both have been loggerheads inside the house.

Later in the VIP room Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are seen talking over the fight between her and Shamita. Tejasswi tells her Karan she feels like crying now. Karan gives her warm hug and consoles her.

Tejasswi keep saying ‘Yeh log muje finale mein nai pahunchne denge” Koi kuch nahi kar payega”. Karan finally says, “Tereko finale mein pahunchne se koi nahi rokh sakta”.

When Rodies king meets KKK Queen#TejRan pic.twitter.com/4RSUqLJ9TV — TejRan || RB 🇧🇩 (@TTejran) January 13, 2022