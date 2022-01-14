Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash to play naagin in new season?

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 is extended for two weeks and we are loving the drama in the show. All the contestants are playing well in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Even before the 15th edition has wrapped up, we hear that Tejasswi Prakash is being considered to join the cast of the sixth season of the supernatural thriller, Naagin.

As per reports and rumors doing the rounds. Tejasswi Prakash is considered to play the role of Naagin 6. The makers are keen on casting Tejasswi in Naagin 6.

The logistics are being worked out. They are waiting for Bigg Boss to wrap up in two weeks and for her to come out so that they can discuss the offer with her.

Tejasswi became popular as Ragini in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She was later seen in shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and the mythological show, KarnSangini. She was also a participant in the 10th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

On the other hand earlier in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 we saw the guest appearance of Ekta Kapoor, who made a big announcement as she shared the stage with Salman Khan.

She announced the return of one of her most popular Naagin series on TV, with its sixth season and a new naagin with her name starts with the letter M.

Check out the post below: