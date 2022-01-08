Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat says “Meri Teja” and Karan Kundrra expression is a must watch

- Advertisement -

As Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards the finale, contestants are playing hard, forgetting all the friendships and relationships to reach the finale.

In previous episode of Bigg Boss 15, it was seen that Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi Prakash that he knows what Nishant is going to tell Tejasswi once the show is over.

Tejasswi swears that she doesn’t know what it is, although Nishant did tell her that it’s something very personal. Karan then says that Nishant is going to confess his liking for Tejasswi, and the latter is surprised to hear this.

In the video shared by fans, UmRash, TejRan and Nishant are having a conversation in which Nishant says, “Meri Teja khaane ke maamle mein yeh sab nahi karti” “Karan replies what the hell mer teja?”.

Tejasswi ends the conversation saying abe muje nahi pata yaar tum sab acche ho”

Check out Nishant Bhat says “Meri Teja” and Karan Kundrra expression is priceless below:

Please the way these three were shocked 😂😂….Akb ‘ s was epic 😂😂 and karan’s line 😂😂…Bbzz control your emo ✋🥲😂😂 #TejRan pic.twitter.com/pYjaeO4E4r — YASHI ✨ (@risika27100581) January 7, 2022