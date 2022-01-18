Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat smiles his heart out after talking to his parents

- Advertisement -

Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air its much-awaited grand finale soon. After a glorious run of three-and-a-half months, the show will culminate with a bang. Choreographer and Dancer Nishant Bhat has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the show.

All eyes are on the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss’ as everyone is eager to know which contestant will lift the winner’s trophy. We had earlier informed you that Nishant Bhat talks to his parents.

Nishant Bhat, who has been away from his family for a couple of months gets teary-eyed on seeing his parents on the screen. Filled with happiness, his parents tell him that he has made them extremely proud.

Check out Nishant Bhat smiles his heart out after talking to his parents below: