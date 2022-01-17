Bigg Boss 15: Pandit Janardhan’s prediction on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship says Karan will have twins

- Advertisement -

The Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15′ saw famous astrologer Pandit Janardhan visiting the house and making predictions about the contestants’ future .

His predictions about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship became the center of attention.

When Karan Kundrra sat in front of Pandit Janardhan, the astrologer first mentioned that Karan worked at a couple of places where he earned minimal salary, before he decided to pursue acting, to which the ‘1921’ actor also agreed.

The Pandit also revealed that Karan had two failed relationships in life and his third is a secret affair going inside the house. He further said that though you and your partner are in love with each other, marriage is impossible.

He also added, “Kanya ki taraf se hi gadbad hogi”. He even predicted that Karan would be a father to two twins – a daughter and a son. He also said “iss show mein aapke jeetne ka bhi yog dikh raha hai muje”

Tejasswi Prakash asked Pandit Janardhan about her future life, he said that her current partner is very lucky and will prosper in life. He also added that Tejasswi has started earning fame and prominence in her life for the last two to three years. He also added that her current relationship is absolutely pure but it might face troubles from March-June this year, so he advised her to remain cautious.

Later Salman was seen teasing Tejasswi by saying that Shamita and Karan look at each other teasingly. He said, “Tejasswi, it is a fact that wherever Shamita goes Karan usko ankhon se chorr ke aata hai.”

Salman told her he is serious. She said that she ‘doesn’t want to be a part of this bullshit.’ Karan concluded it all by saying, “Mein tejasswi se pyaar karta hun. I don’t need to look elsewhere…I have the best.”

