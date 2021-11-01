Bigg Boss 15: Pavitra Punia roots for Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s #TejRan bond says it reminds her of #PaviJaz

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been together ever since the show ended early last year. Pavitra and Eijaz met on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year and they fell for each other after fighting for some time.

On the show, they kept oscillating between friendship and arguments. However, once she was voted out of the show, Eijaz expressed his feelings for her. She also shared her feelings when she visited the Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest.

Pavitra shared a post on her Instagram story saying, “This cute bond between Karan and Tejasswi just reminds me of my journey in Bigg Boss with Eijaz #dosti #pyar #nokjonk #kaisilagrahihumai poochna #tejran #pavijaz #biggboss15

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra seem to have become inseparable inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. While many are speculating whether the fondness will soon blossom into love, Karan had expressed his reservations about falling in love with someone inside the house.

Check out Pavitra Punia recalls her journey with Eijaz Khan after rooting Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s cute bond below: