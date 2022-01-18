Bigg Boss 15: PraNiSha parents love seeing Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty together

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 house has the best trio friendship since Bigg Boss OTT days they are Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

In yesterday’s episode, the housemates get a chance to connect with their parents on a special video call. The contestants are overwhelmed with emotions as they speak to their loved ones.

Shamita Shetty’s mother says that she likes to see Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita together. Nishant says Shamita is troubling me a lot. Her mom replies saying you know she loves you a lot. Nishant replies saying,”I will take care of her don’t worry. We take care of each other. Pratik also says Shamita is eating a lot of Gluton over here. Her mom concludes saying, “Finally you’ll are together”

Nishant’s dad also praised Shamita’s game. Pratik’s mom thanks Nishant saying, Thank you Nishant har time Pratik ke saath rehne ke liye tut oh bilkul mera dusra beta hain banke uske saath khada hai har time”

One fan wrote, “Ott trio will always have my heart”. Another fan wrote, “The combination of Intelligence, Passion, Honesty, Good Looks, Class, Dignity, Love, Compassion and strength = OTT trio.

Check out Shamita Shetty’s mom Sunanda Shetty loves seeing Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty together; #PraNiSha fans are loving their friendship below: