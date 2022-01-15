- Advertisement -
Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks down as Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant console him

Shamita Shetty announced Pratik Sehajpal as the winner of the cycle task. However, a few moments later, he is seen breaking down as Shamita and Rakhi console him

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal defeated Tejasswi Prakash to win the Ticket To Finale.

Captain Shamita Shetty announced Pratik Sehajpal as the winner of the cycle task. However, a few moments later, he is seen breaking down as Shamita and Rakhi console him.

Shamita hugged and console him while Rakhi Sawant also told him that he is a very respectful kid. Pratik cried and said, “I’ve been so careful. I really appreciated the way she played. Her words really got stuck into my head.”

Later, Pratik Sehajpal was welcomed into the VIP room by Karan and he apologised to Karan for having a spat with him during the task and said that it was “disturbing.” Karan Kundrra appreciated him and said that he played the task really well.

