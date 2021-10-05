Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks glass door and get into a physical fight with Jay Bhanushali

- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15 will witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episode after a major fight breaks out between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. The two got into a physical fight and ended up breaking glass doors.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Bigg Boss announced a task wherein the ‘Junglewasis’ were given a map which will play an important role for them to survive in the jungle area in the next few days. Pratik steals the map and hides it under the sofa . This leads to a major fight between Jay and Pratik. Other contestants decide to find the map while Pratik stops them and start a fight with Jay. Karan Kundrra shouts at Pratik for getting physical during the task . Jay ends up abusing Pratik and the latter grabs him by collar. Jay complains to Bigg Boss about how dare he grab his collar and he refuses to follow orders.

Their fight goes out of hand when Pratik charges towards Jay Bhanushali again and again to hit him. Karan, Ieshaan, Nishant Bhat everyone tries to control Pratik but he doesn’t stop and bangs the glass door of the house, which breaks.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal breaks glass door and get into a physical fight with Jay Bhanushali below: