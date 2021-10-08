Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks the lock while Vidhi Pandya taking shower; Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and other housemates slam him

- Advertisement -

There is a lot of drama happening inside the Bigg Boss house as shared in the new promo.

In the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal is seen breaking the lock of the washroom door while Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower inside. After coming out, she is seen complaining to Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and others.

She later goes into the garden area and confronts Pratik about it. She confronts Pratik and asks, “Why would you do this when someone is taking a bath?” Vidhi looked quite furious and Tejasswi Prakash tells Pratik that even though his intentions were fine, but it is not fine to do something like this.

Karan shouts at him and says, “ Don’t do this to a girl next time. Pratik ends the conversation saying, “ I am not sorry for this.”

Do you support Pratik in this situation tell us in the comments below.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal breaks the lock while Vidhi Pandya taking shower; Karan Kundrra and other housemates slam him below: