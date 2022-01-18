- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional after talking to his mom and she says ‘trophy tu hi jeetega’

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss 15 and has got immense support from his #PratikFam. His mother talks to him via video call

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 15 Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional after talking to his mom and she says trophy tu hi jeetega
Bigg Boss 15 Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional after talking to his mom and she says trophy tu hi jeetega
- Advertisement -

Bigg Boss 15’s finale is one of the most awaited reality show grand finales among audience. Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss 15 and has got immense support from his #PratikFam.

With the extension of the show, the contestants will now have to wait a bit more to meet their families in person. However, in yesterday’s episode the housemates get a chance to connect with their parents on a special video call. The contestants are overwhelmed with emotions as they speak to their loved ones.

- Advertisement -

The video starts Pratik smiles at his mom asking her how are you? Pratik’s mom misses him saying, “ek saal ho gaya.Jaldi trophy leke gahr aaja. Pratik’s mom thanks Nishant saying, Thank you Nishant har time Pratik ke saath rehne ke liye tut oh bilkul mera dusra beta hain banke uske saath khada hai har time”

Pratik’s mom also appreciates Devoleena Bhattacharjee for taking stand for Pratik. Pratik asks his mom, “Mein show jeet sakta hoon…His mom replies saying, “Tu hi jeetega”.

Check out Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional after talking to his mom and she says trophy tu hi jeetega below:

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBayern striker Lewandowski awarded Best FIFA Men's Player of Year 2021
Next articleOscar Isaac is Marvel’s newest superhero with ‘Moon Knight’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,734FollowersFollow
58,672FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US